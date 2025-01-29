Stonehill hosts Wagner in conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (11-9, 3-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-11, 3-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Ezquerra Trelles and Wagner visit Chas Stinson and Stonehill on Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-2 at home. Stonehill ranks seventh in the NEC in rebounding with 30.0 rebounds. Todd Brogna paces the Skyhawks with 6.3 boards.

The Seahawks have gone 3-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner is second in the NEC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Keyontae Lewis averaging 5.3.

Stonehill averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zaire Williams is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

