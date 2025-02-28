Stonehill hosts Roberts and Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-21, 6-8 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-14, 9-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Stonehill after Haedyn Roberts scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 75-64 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks are 7-5 in home games. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Dolphins are 6-8 in conference matchups. Le Moyne allows 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.3 points per game.

Stonehill’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 54.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 67.4 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Dolphins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Swider is averaging 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Roberts is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

