Stonehill hosts Le Moyne after Dancier’s 25-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-21, 4-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (14-16, 6-9 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Stonehill after AJ Dancier scored 25 points in Le Moyne’s 84-75 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-3 at home. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 4-11 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stonehill is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louie Semona is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Todd Brogna is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dancier is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists. Robby Carmody is shooting 46.3% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.