Stonehill hosts Emanuel and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-13, 3-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-10, 3-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill after Jo’el Emanuel scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 58-48 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Stonehill is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 3-2 in conference games. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Terrence Brown averaging 12.4.

Stonehill averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd Brogna is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Knights. Emanuel is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.