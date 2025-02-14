Stonehill and Mercyhurst meet for conference matchup

Mercyhurst Lakers (13-15, 7-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 5-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Stonehill and Mercyhurst square off on Saturday.

The Skyhawks are 9-3 in home games. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Todd Brogna averaging 5.2.

The Lakers are 7-6 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Stonehill scores 69.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 69.8 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Nesbitt is averaging seven points for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Bernie Blunt is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

