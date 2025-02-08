Stone-Carrawell leads Loyola Marymount against San Francisco after 20-point performance

San Francisco Dons (19-6, 9-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-9, 6-5 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays San Francisco after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-53 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 10-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Dons have gone 9-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.