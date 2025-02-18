Stirtz, Drake Bulldogs to host Kancleris and the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (16-11, 8-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-3, 13-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bennett Stirtz and Drake host Modestas Kancleris and UIC in MVC action Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 in home games. Drake is the best team in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Flames have gone 8-8 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks third in the MVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 2.7.

Drake scores 71.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 74.0 UIC gives up. UIC averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Stirtz is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ciani is averaging 10.7 points and eight rebounds for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.