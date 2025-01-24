Stewart, Presbyterian Blue Hose to host Harris and the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (13-8, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-12, 2-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Presbyterian in Big South action Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 6-2 in home games. Presbyterian has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 3-3 in conference matchups. Radford averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Presbyterian scores 75.8 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.7 Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The Blue Hose and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Josiah Harris is averaging 8.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jarvis Moss is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

