Stewart leads Sacred Heart against Iona after 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 10-9 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 11-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Iona after Amiri Stewart scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 90-74 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 6-7 in home games. Iona is third in the MAAC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 6.3.

The Pioneers are 10-9 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 8-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iona averages 69.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Njie is averaging 12 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pioneers. Stewart is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

