Stevenson, Grambling Tigers to host Binet and the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (4-17, 4-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-15, 3-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Djahi Binet and Alcorn State visit Mikale Stevenson and Grambling in SWAC action.

The Tigers are 4-3 on their home court. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Stevenson averaging 6.0.

The Braves are 4-4 in conference play. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Binet averaging 7.3.

Grambling is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Braves match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chilaydrien Newton averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Stevenson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mike Pajeaud is averaging 5.3 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.