Stetson visits Lipscomb following Powell’s 23-point outing

Stetson Hatters (7-18, 5-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-8, 9-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Stetson after Gyasi Powell scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 94-81 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Bisons have gone 8-3 at home. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 6.3.

The Hatters are 5-7 in conference games. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 4.9.

Lipscomb scores 79.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 82.2 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 57.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bisons. Powell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mehki is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 65.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.