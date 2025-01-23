Stetson visits Kimble and Eastern Kentucky

Stetson Hatters (5-14, 3-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-10, 3-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Stetson after George Kimble III scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 72-69 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hatters have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Hatters match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

Mehki is averaging 15.9 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.