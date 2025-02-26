Stetson visits Jacksonville on 4-game road slide

Stetson Hatters (8-22, 6-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (17-12, 11-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Hatters visit Jacksonville.

The Dolphins have gone 9-3 in home games. Jacksonville averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Hatters are 6-11 in ASUN play. Stetson gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Jacksonville scores 72.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 81.7 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Dolphins. Kendall Munson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mehki is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hatters. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hatters: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.