Stetson travels to Austin Peay for conference matchup

Stetson Hatters (7-19, 5-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-15, 6-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mehki and Stetson visit LJ Thomas and Austin Peay in ASUN action.

The Governors have gone 7-4 in home games. Austin Peay has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hatters have gone 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 3.8.

Austin Peay is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.5 Austin Peay gives up to opponents.

The Governors and Hatters match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ellison is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.