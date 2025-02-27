Stetson takes on North Florida, seeks 4th straight home win

North Florida Ospreys (4-25, 0-16 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-13, 9-7 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts North Florida trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hatters have gone 11-2 at home. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN scoring 68.0 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are 0-16 in ASUN play. North Florida is 3-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stetson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 45.4% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stetson allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 16.9 points for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jazmine Spencer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Kaila Rougier is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.