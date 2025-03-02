Stetson plays Central Arkansas in ASUN Tournament

Central Arkansas Bears (8-23, 4-14 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (8-23, 6-12 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays in the ASUN Tournament against Central Arkansas.

The Hatters are 6-12 against ASUN opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. Stetson has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears’ record in ASUN play is 4-14. Central Arkansas has a 4-14 record against opponents above .500.

Stetson’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 70.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 81.6 Stetson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hatters. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Evbagharu is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Ben Fox is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.