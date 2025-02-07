Stetson plays Bellarmine on 3-game road slide

Stetson Hatters (12-11, 6-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-10, 5-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Hatters visit Bellarmine.

The Knights are 7-4 on their home court. Bellarmine scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 6-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Mary McMillan averaging 4.2.

Bellarmine scores 73.9 points, 5.7 more per game than the 68.2 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McMillan is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

