Stetson hosts Jacksonville following McCray’s 26-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-9, 7-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-16, 5-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Stetson after Robert McCray scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 81-78 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters have gone 4-5 in home games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 3.8.

The Dolphins are 7-3 in conference games. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Stetson’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 72.6 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 82.5 Stetson allows to opponents.

The Hatters and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 15.7 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McCray is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.