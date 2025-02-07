Stetson hosts Eastern Kentucky following Kimble’s 23-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11, 7-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-17, 5-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Stetson after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 92-74 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 4-6 on their home court. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Mehki averaging 6.0.

The Colonels have gone 7-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stetson scores 72.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.8 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 78.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 82.1 Stetson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellison is averaging 15.5 points for the Hatters. Josh Massey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kimble is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.