Stetson hosts Bellarmine after Smith’s 23-point game

Bellarmine Knights (5-24, 2-14 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-22, 5-11 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Stetson after Billy Smith scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 80-74 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters have gone 4-9 at home. Stetson allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Knights are 2-14 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Stetson’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 14.6 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Knights. Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.