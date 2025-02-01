Sterling, Hofstra Pride take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars

Hofstra Pride (9-10, 4-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-5, 5-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra take on Taryn Barbot and Charleston (SC) in CAA action.

The Cougars have gone 8-2 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks eighth in college basketball with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.6 offensive boards.

The Pride are 4-4 in CAA play. Hofstra has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charleston (SC) averages 72.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 63.8 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 59.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 55.3 Charleston (SC) allows.

The Cougars and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barbot is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Sterling is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.