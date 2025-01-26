Sterling and the Hofstra Pride host conference foe N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-8, 6-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-8, 4-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra host Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T in CAA action Sunday.

The Pride are 5-3 on their home court. Hofstra is ninth in the CAA scoring 59.9 points while shooting 36.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 6-1 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Hofstra averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.1 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 61.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 63.5 Hofstra allows to opponents.

The Pride and Aggies meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.