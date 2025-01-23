Sterling and the Hofstra Pride host conference foe Campbell

Campbell Camels (10-7, 3-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-8, 3-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gemma Nunez and Campbell take on Chloe Sterling and Hofstra in CAA action Friday.

The Pride are 4-3 on their home court. Hofstra is second in the CAA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by LaNae’ Corbett averaging 2.8.

The Camels have gone 3-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell scores 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Hofstra is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Sterling is shooting 28.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gianni Boone is averaging 11.6 points for the Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

