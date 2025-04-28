Stephen Curry is voted the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry picked up another NBA award Monday, being voted the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year by his peers in the league.

Already a two-time NBA MVP and the league’s career leader in 3-pointers, Curry was honored this time for his “selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

Curry has spent his entire 16-year career with the Golden State Warriors, helping them win four championships, and is one of the league’s most popular players.

He received 66 first-place votes and 1,257 total points to beat out Houston veteran center Steven Adams, who appeared on more ballots and finished with 46 first-place votes and 1,237 points. Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks captain who won the Clutch Player of the Year award, finished third.

A panel of league executives chose 12 finalists for the award and current players voted from the list.

The award, presented since 2013, is named for Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, who were teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955-58.

Stokes suffered a brain injury in the final game of the 1957-58 regular season, fell into a coma days later and became permanently paralyzed. Twyman became Stokes’ legal guardian and advocate, and supported him for the rest of his life.

Curry also won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award in 2011.

The Rookie of the Year will be announced Tuesday and Most Improved Player on Wednesday.

