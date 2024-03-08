Stephen Curry injures right ankle late in loss to Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors star Stephen Curry injured his troublesome right ankle again Thursday night, though the severity wasn’t immediately known.

Coach Steve Kerr had yet to speak with Golden State’s medical staff immediately after a 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but said the two-time MVP had his ankle in a bucket of ice. He has hurt it several times previously during his 15-year NBA career.

“He had his ankle wrap on and he was icing his ankle. I know we’re going to miss him if he does have time off,” teammate Klay Thompson said. “We’ve been in his position before where he has had time off and we’ve just got to do it collectively. I know he’ll be ready to go when he does come back, whenever that is. We just want to wish him a speedy recovery and to take his time.”

Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket then quickly limped off while exiting and headed to the locker room with 3:51 to play having scored 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting playing nearly 29 minutes.

He began 1 for 7, missing four of his initial five 3-point tries, to score just five points by halftime as Golden State trailed 63-59 at the break. He connected from deep with 9:35 left in the third.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Curry, who turns 36 on March 14, leads the Warriors in scoring at 27.2 points per game to go with 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

“If he is out, unfortunate, but the length of the season it’s hard to play every game especially not having any minor injuries and we’ll do well without him,” Thompson said. “We can rely on our history and how to execute without him.”

The Warriors play again Saturday at home against San Antonio.

