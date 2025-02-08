Staton leads Wright State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (6-18, 4-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-5, 14-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Amaya Staton scored 22 points in Wright State’s 80-68 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 10-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 6-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders have gone 4-10 against Horizon opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 77.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 72.8 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 64.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 59.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents.

The Mastodons and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rylee Sagester averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Staton is shooting 58.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.