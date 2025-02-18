Staton and Wright State host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 6-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (7-19, 5-11 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Oakland after Amaya Staton scored 23 points in Wright State’s 78-76 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders have gone 6-6 in home games. Wright State ranks seventh in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Staton leads the Raiders with 8.3 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-10 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State averages 64.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.4 Oakland gives up. Oakland’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staton is scoring 11.2 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Macy Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 34.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

