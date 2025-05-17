Stars bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -153, Jets +128; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-0. Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the win.

Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 22-13-3 against the Central Division. The Stars have a +53 scoring differential, with 275 total goals scored and 222 allowed.

Winnipeg is 25-13-0 against the Central Division and 56-22-4 overall. The Jets are 32-14-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 39 goals and 48 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

