Stanton leads CSU Fullerton against CSU Bakersfield after 20-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-22, 2-12 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-18, 4-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces CSU Bakersfield after Aaliyah Stanton scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 67-64 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans are 3-7 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West scoring 59.4 points while shooting 37.1% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

CSU Fullerton averages 59.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 67.1 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 48.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 62.7 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aryana Dizon is scoring 9.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.