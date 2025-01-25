Stanton and the CSU Fullerton Titans take on conference foe UCSB

CSU Fullerton Titans (3-16, 1-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-8, 4-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSB and CSU Fullerton will play on Saturday.

The Gauchos are 6-4 in home games. UCSB is eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Skylar Burke leads the Gauchos with 6.4 boards.

The Titans are 1-8 in conference games. CSU Fullerton is 3-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

UCSB scores 63.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 62.8 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is shooting 32.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.5 points for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.