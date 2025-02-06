Stanford visits No. 3 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 34-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 3-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Stanford after Hannah Hidalgo scored 34 points in Notre Dame’s 89-71 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 10-0 in home games. Notre Dame scores 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.9 points per game.

The Cardinal are 3-7 in conference games. Stanford has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Stanford averages 11.9 more points per game (74.0) than Notre Dame allows (62.1).

The Fighting Irish and Cardinal match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liatu King is averaging 12.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Demetre averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Nunu Agara is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

