Stanford takes on Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (13-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (16-13, 8-10 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Clemson square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinal are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.8.

The Tigers’ record in ACC play is 6-12. Clemson has an 8-14 record against opponents over .500.

Stanford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Chloe Clardy is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Tessa Miller is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

