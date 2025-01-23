Stanford plays conference rival No. 22 Cal

California Golden Bears (17-3, 5-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 2-5 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ioanna Krimili and No. 22 Cal visit Nunu Agara and Stanford on Thursday.

The Cardinal have gone 9-1 at home. Stanford scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-2 against ACC opponents. Cal is 13-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinal. Elena Bosgana is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Krimili is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

