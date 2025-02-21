Stanford hosts Wilkinson and Cal

California Golden Bears (12-14, 5-10 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 8-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Stanford after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 25 points in Cal’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinal are 13-2 in home games. Stanford averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 5-10 in ACC play. Cal is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Stanford averages 74.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Cal gives up. Cal averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is scoring 19.9 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.