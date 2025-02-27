Stanford hosts Miami (FL) after Williams’ 23-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (14-13, 4-12 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-13, 6-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Stanford after Cameron Williams scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 62-60 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinal have gone 12-3 at home. Stanford is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Stanford’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Hurricanes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10 points. Chloe Clardy is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Darrione Rogers is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.4 points. Haley Cavinder is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.