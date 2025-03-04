Stanford Cardinal play the Clemson Tigers in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (13-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (16-13, 8-10 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Clemson in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinal have gone 8-10 against ACC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Stanford scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-12 in ACC play. Clemson is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Stanford scores 73.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 64.4 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 66.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 69.5 Stanford allows to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 14.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

