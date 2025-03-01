St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Langbehn’s 28-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-12, 8-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-3, 15-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Jo Langbehn scored 28 points in St. Thomas’ 79-76 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits have gone 13-1 in home games. South Dakota State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Tommies have gone 8-7 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Dakota State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). St. Thomas averages 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than South Dakota State allows to opponents (61.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Langbehn is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.