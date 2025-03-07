St. Thomas squares off against North Dakota in Summit Tournament

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (11-18, 6-10 Summit) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (16-13, 8-8 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays in the Summit Tournament against North Dakota.

The Tommies’ record in Summit games is 8-8, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. St. Thomas is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Hawks are 6-10 in Summit play. North Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Opichka is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Nevaeh Ferrara Horne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.