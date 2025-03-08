St. Thomas plays North Dakota in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (12-20, 6-11 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (23-9, 13-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Tommies are 13-4 against Summit League opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. St. Thomas has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks’ record in Summit League games is 6-11. North Dakota averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

St. Thomas scores 83.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 79.3 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Blue is averaging 12.1 points for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 41.6% and averaging 19.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

