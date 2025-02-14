St. Thomas hosts Omaha after Sutton’s 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (16-11, 10-2 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (19-7, 9-2 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits St. Thomas after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 98-85 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies have gone 11-0 in home games. St. Thomas is first in the Summit League with 15.7 assists per game led by Drake Dobbs averaging 3.7.

The Mavericks are 10-2 in conference games. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Sutton averaging 7.1.

St. Thomas averages 84.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 75.4 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sutton is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.