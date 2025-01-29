St. Thomas hosts McBride and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-15, 1-6 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-6, 6-1 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits St. Thomas after Issac McBride scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-76 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies have gone 9-0 in home games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.8 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-6 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks eighth in the Summit League with 27.4 rebounds per game led by JoJo Moore averaging 4.4.

St. Thomas averages 84.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 79.0 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Drake Dobbs is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

McBride is averaging 18.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Moore is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

