St. John’s visits DePaul after Dwyer’s 25-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (15-13, 5-12 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 7-10 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces DePaul after Lashae Dwyer scored 25 points in St. John’s 83-49 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-8 in home games. DePaul is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Meg Newman leads the Blue Demons with 8.2 boards.

The Red Storm are 5-12 against Big East opponents. St. John’s scores 60.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Red Storm face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Dwyer is averaging 13.8 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.