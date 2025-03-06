St. John’s takes on Butler in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (15-14, 5-13 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Butler in the Big East Tournament.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East games is 5-13, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. St. John’s is eighth in the Big East with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 6.8.

The Bulldogs are 5-13 in Big East play. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

St. John’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Butler allows. Butler scores 6.2 more points per game (62.5) than St. John’s allows (56.3).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Ber’Nyah Mayo is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff is scoring 12.7 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.