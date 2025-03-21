St. John’s Red Storm and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (31-4, 21-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s and Arkansas play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Red Storm are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. St. John’s is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC action is 9-11. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC with 14.4 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.6.

St. John’s scores 78.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.2 Arkansas allows. Arkansas scores 11.2 more points per game (76.7) than St. John’s allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adou Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.