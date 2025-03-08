Spitzley, Western Michigan Broncos to visit Watson, Buffalo Bulls

Western Michigan Broncos (12-16, 8-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (23-6, 12-5 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Western Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Bulls are 13-2 in home games. Buffalo averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 8-9 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Buffalo makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Western Michigan averages 57.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 59.7 Buffalo gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Spitzley is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.