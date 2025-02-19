Spitzley, Western Michigan Broncos square off against the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (13-11, 6-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-13, 6-6 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan host Amy Velasco and Bowling Green in MAC play Wednesday.

The Broncos have gone 5-6 in home games. Western Michigan gives up 63.3 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Falcons are 6-6 in MAC play. Bowling Green is ninth in the MAC allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Western Michigan is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Falcons square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Broncos. Spitzley is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Velasco is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

