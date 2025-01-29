Spitzley and Western Michigan host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (17-2, 6-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-10, 5-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Buffalo after Hannah Spitzley scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 81-70 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 5-4 in home games. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 5.1.

The Bulls are 6-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Michigan makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Western Michigan allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asensio is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Broncos. Spitzley is averaging 17.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

