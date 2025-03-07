Spitzley and the Western Michigan Broncos take on conference foe Buffalo

Western Michigan Broncos (12-16, 8-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (23-6, 12-5 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Buffalo and Western Michigan face off on Saturday.

The Bulls are 13-2 on their home court. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Lani Cornfield averaging 5.6.

The Broncos are 8-9 against conference opponents. Western Michigan has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

Buffalo scores 74.1 points, 11.3 more per game than the 62.8 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 57.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 59.7 Buffalo gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 7.5 points. Chellia Watson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Spitzley is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.