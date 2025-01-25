Southern visits Bradley and UAPB

Southern Jaguars (10-8, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 0-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -13.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Southern after Doctor Bradley scored 23 points in UAPB’s 73-64 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. UAPB has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in conference play. Southern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

UAPB makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Southern averages 76.1 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 90.2 UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is averaging 12 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Bradley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Jordan Johnson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.