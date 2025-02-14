Southern Utah visits White and Utah Valley

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-19, 3-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-9, 5-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Southern Utah after Tahlia White scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 68-61 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wolverines are 8-2 in home games. Utah Valley has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 3-8 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Bull averaging 2.0.

Utah Valley is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 60.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 61.4 Utah Valley allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Wolverines. Danja Stafford is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Ava Uhrich is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

